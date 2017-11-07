ELECTION RESULTS: Mt. Pleasant and Isle of Palms elect new mayors, vote against revitalization project

Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.

Will Haynie beat incumbent Linda Page in the Mount Pleasant mayoral race.

The latest numbers, with 97% of the votes in, show Haynie with more than 11,100 votes to Page's 5,712 votes.

"I want to thank Mayor Page she has served well, it's a hard job and I know she served hard and very well," Haynie said Tuesday night. "We ran with class. We won with class, and I will serve with class. And there is no candidate in this room that won the race. The people in this room won this race tonight."

Incumbent Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin also lost to Jimmy Carroll who got 58% of the votes to Cronin's 40%.

Residents also voted against a multi-million dollar project to revitalize and enhance the Isle of Palms Marina.

If it had passed, planned improvements would have included gravel areas being paved, more parking for cars, trailers, bikes and golf carts, a sidewalk through the property and enhancements to some of the docks.

In Georgetown, residents elected Brendon Barber for mayor over Ron Charlton.

