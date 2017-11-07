ELECTION RESULTS: Voters selecting leaders, deciding issues across Lowcountry this Election Day

Voters began casting ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday in elections being held across the Lowcountry.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

One of the locations seeing the most turnout is West Ashley High School where voters will fill six seats for Charleston County Council. They will also decide on a city affordable housing bond referendum that would allow the city of Charleston $20 million in bond to pursue affordable housing projects for low and middle-income families.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown County, workers at the voter registration office said they have seen hundreds of people coming to vote. Georgetown voters will decide who will be the town's next mayor. They will also choose new council members.

On the Isle of Palms, residents are voting for or against a multi-million dollar project to revitalize and enhance the Isle of Palms Marina. If it passes, planned improvements include gravel areas being paved, more parking for cars, trailers, bikes and golf carts, a sidewalk through the property and enhancements to some of the docks.

The city says there will not be an increase in taxes, that is a subject that has been controversial and a big topic between incumbent mayor Dick Cronin and his challenger, Councilman Jimmy Carroll.

