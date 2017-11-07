Gamecocks' Wilson Named AP Preseason All-America

South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson earned one of five spots on the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the media organization announced today. It is the second season that Wilson has been part of the preseason recognition.

Wilson enters her senior season as a three-time All-American, having earned first-team status in 2016 and 2017 after opening her career on the third team. She turned two SEC Player of the Year honors into a position as a finalist for all three national player of the year award the last two seasons. Already South Carolina’s career blocked shots leader (258), she is on track to become just the third Gamecock to amass 2,000 career points while on pace to pull down 1,000 career rebounds.

The versatile and reliable forward finished her junior year ranked 14th in the nation in field goal percentage (.588) and 19th in blocked shots per game (2.6), ranking third and first in the SEC in those categories, respectively. Wilson has amassed 30 double-doubles in her 105 career games, netting double-figure points in 90 of those games. In leading the Gamecocks to the 2017 National Championship, Wilson elevated her production at every step along the way. Averaging 17.9 points for the season, she posted 18.2 points per game in SEC play and 19.3 points per postseason game (SEC and NCAA Tournaments), while also lifting her rebounding averages from 7.8 overall to 8.5 in SEC play and 8.6 in postseason action.

Reigning National Champion South Carolina opens the 2017-18 regular season on Fri., Nov. 10, taking on Alabama State at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 4/2 Gamecocks will unveil their championship banner and receive their 2017 SEC championship rings prior to the game.

Season tickets are still available, starting at $35 for general admission seating. Single-game tickets are also now on sale, beginning at $9 for adults and $5 for youth. Fans can purchase tickets online at GamecocksOnline.com or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).

AP Preseason All-America

Napheesa Collier, Connecticut

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Katie Lou Samuelson, Connecticut

Gabby Williams, Connecticut

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina