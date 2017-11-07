Will Haynie wins Mt. Pleasant mayoral race beating incumbent Linda Page

Will Haynie has won the Mount Pleasant mayoral race beating incumbent Linda Page.

MT PLEASANT MAYOR RACE: Haynie thanked supporters for the win, saying people in this room won the race tonight. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/TGRCfDSRLz — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) November 8, 2017

"I want to thank Mayor Page she has served well, it's a hard job and I know she served hard and very well," Haynie said Tuesday night. "We ran with class. We won with class, and I will serve with class. And there is no candidate in this room that won the race. The people in this room won this race tonight."

The latest numbers show Haynie with more than 11,100 votes and Page with about 5,700 votes. 141 of 144 precincts have been counted.

"We did win with the message that we can grow in many ways and we will not forget who we are as a town and what type of town we are," Haynie told supporters."We are a town that listens to its people and we will still be Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina."

"I ran this race with my heart and my love of the town, it's all good," Page said.

Haynie says he would like to see more focus on growth on what he calls the "Beers and Gears” district, otherwise considered the breweries and the Port.

"That's going to be a real growth area for us,” he said. “Other towns can't go out and create a Port, we have one right here and it's going to be our economic generator for a long time. That and high-tech jobs where people will come for the quality of life."

"If you consider quality of life including recreation activities, we have plenty of opportunities,” Page said. “If quality of life for you is great parks, open space… we’ve done great with Waterfront Park and Shem Creek Park. If quality of life is great schools, low crime, and high property values… I think our quality of life is great. For me, quality of life is also the beautiful, natural, vista. The oak trees, the marsh views... and that's what we need to continue to protect."

Haynie also thinks small businesses need support.

“In the past, I have not voted for big box stores to come in because we’re pushing our local businesses right now.”

