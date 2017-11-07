Brendon Barber wins Georgetown mayoral race

Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.

#BREAKING Brendon Barber is the new mayor of Georgetown. Crowd at the Voter Registration Office erupts with excitement @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/0j99r8pIku — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) November 8, 2017

Barber won 1,411 votes, or 60.95% of votes. Charlton won 898 votes, or 38.79% of votes.

Barber said he is focused on improving the infrastructure of the city.

“We have to go back and look at our electrical grid, which needs updating, we need to look at our water utility system, of course, our roads and bridges here in the city of Georgetown,” Barber said.

Barber wants to form a similar group called the Mayor Advisory Board. He’s also interested in developing the city’s waterfront.

“There’s a unique opportunity on this waterfront… to start here in the core district and create a waterfront that’s unique to the entire grand strand and Lowcountry,” Barber said.

Barber said his experience in the city makes him most qualified for the job.

“I know every department head, I know every employee,” Barber said. “When citizens come to me with a problem, I know exactly who to call.”

