Brendon Barber wins Georgetown mayoral race

Will Haynie has won the Mount Pleasant mayoral race beating incumbent Linda Page.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
17 Lowcountry teams still aliveMore >>
USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near campus.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
