Report: Beaufort coach Mark Clifford stepping down

Beaufort head football coach Mark Clifford has resigned this week after 14 seasons leading the Eagles according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Lowcosports.com.

Since taking the position in 2004, Clifford has led Beaufort to a Lower State championship in 2007 and the Lower State finals in 2004.

Overall, he's gone 107-52 including a solid bounce back season this year going 7-3 before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last week.