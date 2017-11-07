Isle of Palms elects new mayor, votes against marina revitalization

The Town of Isle of Palms has elected a new mayor.

Current Council Member Jimmy Carroll beat Richard Cronin in Tuesday's election.

Cronin was elected mayor back in 2009.

Residents also voted against against a multi-million dollar project to revitalize and enhance the Isle of Palms Marina.

If it had passed, planned improvements would have included gravel areas being paved, more parking for cars, trailers, bikes and golf carts, a sidewalk through the property and enhancements to some of the docks.

