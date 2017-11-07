City of Charleston voters approve $20 million bond referendum for affordable housing

There are more affordable housing projects to come in the City of Charleston because voters are overwhelmingly in favor of the affordable housing bond referendum.

Tuesday's election night results showed that about 70 percent of voters voted yes to allow the city get a $20 million bond to fund affordable housing projects for low and middle income levels.

More than 8,000 residents came out to vote on this referendum.

James Island resident Lois Wilson is against it.

"I don't want anymore development, anymore building, anymore money going to people that don't live here," Wilson said.

James Island resident Dave Brown is in support.

"Dealing with density and making sure that people have places where they can be is super important to have a well-rounded city, a place where everyone can feel like they are inclusive in the community," Brown said.

City officials say the bond will not impact resident taxes.

As part of the plan rent revenue from the projects will be used to pay back the bond.

The city will also look to partner with community organizations and developers to work towards bringing more affordable housing options in Charleston.

