Marvin Pendarvis elected as representative for House District 113

Democratic candidate and attorney Marvin Pendarvis has been elected as the new representative for House District 113.

On Tuesday night he held a celebration in North Charleston.

Pendarvis won the seat over attorney and Republican Theron Sandy II.

Voters in Charleston and Dorchester counties decided the race.

This is a special election because the seat was held by Democrat Seth Whipper for more than 20 years.

Whipper resigned to become a magistrate judge.



"The main message on the campaign trail is was one of innovation, one of new energy, one of a fresh face, one of young opportunity," Pendarvis said after his victory. "I've always been one to say,'If not me than who, if not now, then when, just because you're young in age doesn't mean you're not ready for the job.'"

Pendarvis' main issues of focus include education, economic equality and affordable housing.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Pendarvis received about 81 percent of the vote with 1,462 votes.

So far, Sandy received 19 percent of the votes with 343 votes.

