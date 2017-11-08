Clemson Remains No. 4 in College Football Playoff Poll

Clemson remained fourth in the College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday night by the CFP Committee. The Tigers are 8-1 so far this season, including a 6-1 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers face Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 pm and a victory will clinch the Atlantic Division title.

The top five teams remained the same as the first poll released last week. Georgia is first, followed by Alabama and Notre Dame. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are both 9-0, while the Fighting Irish are 8-1. Clemson is fourth followed by Oklahoma, also with an 8-1 mark.

The rest of the top 10 features TCU (8-1), Miami (FL) (8-0), Wisconsin (9-0), Washington (8-1) and Auburn (7-1).

Clemson and Notre Dame both have three wins over teams in the College Football Playoff top 25. The Tigers have beaten 10th ranked Auburn, 17th ranked Virginia Tech and 23rd NC State. The Irish have beaten No. 11 Southern California, No. 12 Michigan State and also defeated 23rd NC State.

Clemson’s 8-1 record includes a national best 6-0 mark against FBS teams with a winning record and a 4-0 mark against teams ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll. Three of Clemson’s wins have come on the road against top 20 teams, the only team in the nation that can make that claim. It is the first time Clemson has had three top 20 wins on the road since 1950.

In the three years of the College Football Playoff system, Clemson has been ranked in the top 25 of all 21 Playoff polls over the three years. Alabama and Ohio State are the only other teams to appear in all 21 polls since 2014. Clemson’s top 25 streak includes a streak of 14 straight polls in the top four.

College Football Playoff Poll

November 7, 2017

1. Georgia (9-0), 2. Alabama (9-0), 3. Notre Dame (8-1), 4. Clemson (8-1), 5. Oklahoma (8-1), 6. TCU (8-1), 7. Miami (8-0), 8. Wisconsin (9-0), 9. Washington (8-1), 10. Auburn (7-2), 11. Southern Cal (8-2), 12. Michigan State (7-2), 13. Ohio State (7-2), 14. Penn State (7-2), 15. Oklahoma State (7-2), 16. Mississippi State 97-2), 17. Virginia Tech (7-2), 18. UCF (8-0), 19. Washington State (8-2), 20. Iowa (6-3), 21. Iowa State (6-3), 22. Memphis (9-0), 23. NC State (6-3), 24. LSU (6-3), 25. Northwestern (6-3).