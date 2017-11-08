Local church training volunteers to help homeless in winter months

Hibben United Methodist Church will host volunteer training for people interested in helping in its emergency cold shelter on Wednesday.
During the winter months, Hibben’s emergency cold shelter helps hundreds of men, women and children. Those in need receive cots, blankets, warm food and more.
Part of the volunteer training includes safe sanctuary (SS) procedures. The SS training is designed for people who will be working with children and vulnerable adults. It’s mandatory for everyone will all come in direct contact with the homeless.
The training session is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Hibben United Methodist Church on Coleman Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant. The training will take place in the gymnasium.
