N. Charleston police investigating after car crashed into building, drove off

Surveillance video from the store showed the car crashing into the building. (Source: Andrew's Market)

A North Charleston store clerk said a car crashed into the building early Wednesday morning then drove off.

The clerk told police it happened around 5:15 a.m. Photos show a dent in a brick wall as well as shattered glass outside Andrew's Market in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road.

The market was the center of controversy in April after a Facebook video showed employees allegedly hitting a robbery suspect with a sword and holding him at gunpoint. It sits close to exit 215 just off I-26 in North Charleston.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.