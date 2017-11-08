Quantcast

N. Charleston police investigating after car reportedly crashed into building, drove off

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A car reportedly crashed into a building on Dorchester Road early Wednesday morning and then drove off according to the store clerk. 

The clerk said it happened around 5:15 a.m. Photos show a dent in a brick wall as well as shattered glass outside Andrew's Market in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road.

The market was the center of controversy in April after a Facebook video showed employees allegedly hitting a robbery suspect with a sword and holding him at gunpoint. It sits close to exit 215 just off I-26 in North Charleston.

