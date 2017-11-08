Police looking for missing Charleston woman

The Charleston Police Department is seeking a woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

32-year-old Cynthia Horsey was last seen on Thursday in the 700 block of Rutledge Ave. She stands 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.

The car registered to her, a black Pontiac G6, was seen going northbound on SC 7 on Saturday.

Police say they don't have a reason to believe Horsey is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or contact Det. Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029

