Quantcast

Police looking for missing Charleston woman - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police looking for missing Charleston woman

Cynthia Horsey (Source: Charleston Police Department) Cynthia Horsey (Source: Charleston Police Department)
Horsey's car seen on Saturday (Source: Charleston Police Department) Horsey's car seen on Saturday (Source: Charleston Police Department)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is seeking a woman who has been missing since last Thursday. 

32-year-old Cynthia Horsey was last seen on Thursday in the 700 block of Rutledge Ave. She stands 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.

The car registered to her, a black Pontiac G6, was seen going northbound on SC 7 on Saturday. 

Police say they don't have a reason to believe Horsey is in danger. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or contact Det. Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly