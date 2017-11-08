The Salvation Army of Charleston to kick off annual Angel Tree, Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Charleston is kicking-off the annual Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign this week.

The Salvation Army, serves Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

The organization says 2143 children will be helped this year in the annual Salvation Amy Angel Tree program.

The program helps give children in need toys for Christmas.

Each family registered for the program is screened through a process that helps verify their needs.

In addition, The Salvation Army works with community partners to ensure that every family is being served by only one agency at Christmas.

On each Angel tree are printed angels that have the name, age and gift suggestions for a child "angel" registered in the program.

Each angel is ready for members of the community to "adopt" (purchase gifts) for Christmas.

Some Angel Tree locations are:

Northwoods Mall

Kohls- Mt. Pleasant

Simply Your Spa (Ashley River Road)

Life Essential Health Center (Hwy 17 Mt. Pleasant)

Vincent's Grocery Store

The Salvation Army is also kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign this week, with a goal of raising $190,000.00.

The organization says money raised in the Red Kettles helps to provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.