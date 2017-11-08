The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park returns

The beloved Holiday Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park for its 28th year!

Featuring an estimated two million shimmering lights, one of Charleston's most popular holiday events opens for nightly admission Friday, Nov. 10th.

The event will be open nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2018.

Some of the other attractions and activities include:

Marshmallow Roasting

Festival Train Rides

Interactive Lakeside Lights

The Amazing Dancing Light Display

Enchanted Walking Trail

Old-Fashioned Carousel

Portable Climbing Wall

Santa's Sweet Shoppe

Every Monday through Thursday! Bring a canned food item (dog and cat food also accepted) on these nights to receive discounted admission.

For more information on the Holiday Festival of Lights, including event hours and fees, call 843-795-4386 or visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

