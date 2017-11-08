Quantcast

The Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park returns

By Aisha Tyler, Anchor
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The beloved Holiday Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park for its 28th year!

Featuring an estimated two million shimmering lights, one of Charleston's most popular holiday events opens for nightly admission Friday, Nov. 10th.

The event will be open nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2018.

Some of the other attractions and activities include:

  • Marshmallow Roasting         
  • Festival Train Rides                              
  • Interactive Lakeside Lights
  • The Amazing Dancing Light Display
  • Enchanted Walking Trail
  • Old-Fashioned Carousel
  • Portable Climbing Wall
  • Santa's Sweet Shoppe

Every Monday through Thursday! Bring a canned food item (dog and cat food also accepted) on these nights to receive discounted admission.

For more information on the Holiday Festival of Lights, including event hours and fees, call 843-795-4386 or visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

