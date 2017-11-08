Judge sets bond for 78-year-old bank robbery suspect

A judge set bond at $500,000 for a 78-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

John Black is charged with robbing the Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union on Rivers Ave. Monday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, Black walked into the bank handed a bag to a teller and said "Put all the money in the bag and don't grab the bait."

The court paper states a witness on the scene was able to take a photo of the getaway vehicle.Police say a citizen who was in the area when the suspect fled saw a wallet laying in the roadway.

An identification card with Black's name on it was found inside the wallet according to investigators.

According to the warrant, Black's vehicle was found at an apartment complex on Mt. Pleasant St. in downtown Charleston and police say management told them Black lived there. Inside the apartment, officers say they found clothing that was worn during the robbery.

Black was arrested while walking on Dorchester Road Tuesday. It was revealed in court that he is on federal probation for a bank robbery in 2015.

