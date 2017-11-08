Porter-Gaud basketball duo highlights fall signing day

Porter-Gaud seniors Aaron Nesmith and Jake Lanford each signed their respective Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
The duo, who helped lead Porter-Gaud to a state championship last season, was among five athletes the Cyclones had sign at a ceremony on campus.
Nesmith signed to play at Vanderbilt while Lanford will be heading up north to play at Yale.
A list of seniors from around the Lowcountry signing is below.
Aaron Nesmith (Porter-Gaud), Basketball, Vanderbilt
Jake Lanford (Porter-Gaud), Basketball, Yale
Brant Fenno (Porter-Gaud), Tennis, Wake Forest
Alexandra Hildell (Porter-Gaud), Tennis, Wofford
Ed Sessions (Porter-Gaud), Track & Field, Queens Univeristy
Elysa Wesolek (Northwood Academy), Basketball, Western Kentucky
Ashley Meckley (Hanahan), Softball, Coker College
Drayton Diegling (Hanahan), Softball, College of Charleston
Kaitlynn Farmer (Hanahan), Softball, Brevard College
Quincy Mitchell (Hanahan), Track & Field, Cincinnati
Kayla Bennett-Shaffer (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, West Alabama
Anna King (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, Converse College
Jalen Slawson (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, Furman
