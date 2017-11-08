Porter-Gaud basketball duo highlights fall signing day

Porter-Gaud seniors Aaron Nesmith and Jake Lanford each signed their respective Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.

The duo, who helped lead Porter-Gaud to a state championship last season, was among five athletes the Cyclones had sign at a ceremony on campus.

Nesmith signed to play at Vanderbilt while Lanford will be heading up north to play at Yale.

A list of seniors from around the Lowcountry signing is below.

Aaron Nesmith (Porter-Gaud), Basketball, Vanderbilt

Jake Lanford (Porter-Gaud), Basketball, Yale

Brant Fenno (Porter-Gaud), Tennis, Wake Forest

Alexandra Hildell (Porter-Gaud), Tennis, Wofford

Ed Sessions (Porter-Gaud), Track & Field, Queens Univeristy

Elysa Wesolek (Northwood Academy), Basketball, Western Kentucky

Ashley Meckley (Hanahan), Softball, Coker College

Drayton Diegling (Hanahan), Softball, College of Charleston

Kaitlynn Farmer (Hanahan), Softball, Brevard College

Quincy Mitchell (Hanahan), Track & Field, Cincinnati

Kayla Bennett-Shaffer (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, West Alabama

Anna King (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, Converse College

Jalen Slawson (Pinewood Prep), Basketball, Furman