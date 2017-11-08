Quantcast

North Charleston police find missing 15-year-old girl

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police say they have located a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that Nyjah Polite was found safe. 

