North Charleston police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

North Charleston police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Nyjah Polite is described as having an athletic build with two piercings in both ears. She has short black hair.

Polite was last seen on Nov. 7 wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black knee-high boots, gray pants and a pink shirt. She was reportedly seen with another younger girl getting into a white Chevrolet Impala or Malibu 4 door sedan with tinted windows.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.