Gas price average up 14 cents in Charleston metro area since last week

If you've been to the pump lately, you might have noticed gas prices are higher than you typically see this time of year.

In the Charleston metro area, the gas price average is up about 14 cents per gallon since last week, according to GasBuddy, a tech-based company that collects gas price data.

GasBuddy reports the Charleston region gas price average is about $2.36 per gallon while the state average is 11 cents lower. The state average had about a 4 cent increase since last week.

West Ashley resident Susan Anderson noticed the jump.

"I'm fortunate that I don't have to worry so much about a nickel or a dime difference, but when it's 10 or 20 cents difference from one place to another I do shop around more," Anderson said.

While prices are rising, South Carolina has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

Goose Creek area resident Ridge Lane recalled the lower gas prices during the summer.

"I feel like they could be lower just because even before the hurricanes it started rising a little and we were like in the $1.80 area and then ever since the hurricane it just kind of stuck," Lane said. "It would be cool they went back down."

According to GasBuddy, there are multiple factors that have lead to a recent nationwide gas increase. The national price per gallon is $2.56. That price is up about 6 cents since last week's nationwide average.

The factors include oil prices hitting a new 2017 high, a major pipeline leak, oil rigs doing seasonal maintenance and the demand for gas is higher than typical for this time of year.

AAA says they believe there is a higher demand because of the unseasonably warm weather and they don't expect the higher prices to stay longterm.

"Personally, it costs more to go back and forth to work so it takes out away from home and food on the table," Charleston area resident Chris Lane said.

