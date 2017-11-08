Live 5 News Special Report: Adoption Reunion

Quantcast

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
Though her adoption was a closed adoption, a women searched relentlessly for her birth mother. After a twenty year search, she finally did. 

She shares her journey with Live 5's Lisa Weismann, inviting us to be there for the emotional reunion. 

Adoption Reunion, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Thursday at 11 p.m.

