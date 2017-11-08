Cougars Ink McCluney and Moore In Early Signing Period

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant and his staff signed another talented recruiting class to continue the program’s climb in the Colonial Athletic Association and on the national scene.

Joining the preseason CAA favorite Cougars for the 2018-19 season are Quan (pronounced KWON) McCluney, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard out of Gaston Day School in Gastonia, N.C., and Isaih (pronounced like Isaiah) Moore, a 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward out of Sumter High School in Sumter, S.C.

“I am really excited about our class and the efforts by the coaching staff,” Grant said. “Both of these young men will make an impact on our program as we continue to build for the future. Today is a great day for Charleston Basketball.”

The No. 15-ranked overall player in the state of North Carolina, McCluney led Gaston Day School to a 23-4 overall record last season under the guidance of head coach Trent McCallister. He averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior and was named first team all-region and all-state.

A 3.6 grade-point average student, McCluney is looking to major in business and chose College of Charleston over East Carolina, Tulsa, Charlotte, Towson, St. Bonaventure, La Salle and Georgia Southern. He also played AAU Basketball for Team Loaded NC coached by Derek Wall and Jody Patton.

“Quan brings a lot of athleticism to our program,” Grant said. “He is a big guard who can play multiple guard positions. He is a really good defender and a great athlete. He has great slashing ability and has a nose for the ball. Quan is a good shooter from three and from mid-range. He will bring a lot to our team in terms of attitude and defense.”

The No. 7-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, Moore was named 2017 Region 5 Player of the Year and all-state. He averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game leading Sumter High School to the Region 5 Championship title during his junior season.

Coached by Shawn Jones, and Reynard Jefferson, Moore was also rated as the No. 87 power forward in the nation by 247Sports and was also recruited by Colorado State. He looks to major in business management at College of Charleston. He played AAU Basketball for Upward Stars coached by Curtis Wheeler and goes by the nickname, Zay.

“Isaih is really long, tall and very skilled,” Grant said. “His ability to shoot the ball is unique for his height. At 6-foot-9, he can play inside-and-out. His versatility will allow him to play multiple positions. Isaih is really active on the court and has a great attitude. He can guard multiple positions and is very athletic.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT QUAN McCLUNEY

“Quan is a really efficient scorer that has great touch and can really shoot the basketball. He rebounds the ball well for his size. College of Charleston is getting a kid that competes on both ends and gets things done. He’s a great person, student and teammate.” – Gaston Day School Head Coach Trent McCallister

“College of Charleston is getting a great basketball player, but an even better person. Quan is a high-character kid with an unbelievable work ethic. He leads by example and is extremely disciplined. He is a self-motivated individual. He will be able to have an immediate impact at CofC and his best days as a basketball player are ahead of him.” – AAU Team Loaded NC Head Coach Jody Patton

“A tough guy. Quan will use his length and quickness to defend multiple positions and grab rebounds on both ends. He shoots the ball with good range off the catch and he makes winning plays throughout the game.” – Jamie Shaw, Phenom Hoop Report

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT ISAIH MOORE

“He is a shooter and has a beautiful stroke. We are looking for him to have a great senior year. He is 6-foot-9 and will keep on growing to 6-foot-11. He brings size and a guard skillset by being able to handle the ball. The challenge for him will be to grow into his body, but once he does, he will be very good.” – Sumter High School Head Coach Shawn Jones

“Isaih is a very intriguing prospect, because he is 6-foot-9, very long, very tough and athletic. He can handle the ball, pass the ball and shoot the ball. He will bring versatility on offense and create matchup problems. The way the game is so positional, he can go out there and immediately play, if you put him in multiple positions. Isaih is really talented and even better when he commits to rebounding. Rebounding will be the key to his success at the College of Charleston. Off the court, he enjoys having fun and makes everyone smile and laugh around him. He is unselfish and loves his family and teammates.” – AAU Upward Stars Head Coach Curtis Wheeler

“Long wing prospect, (Isaih) Moore has all the tools to be a high-major prospect. He shoots it with deep range, he can distribute and he has a solid handle in the half court. Great long-term prospect who will be a matchup issue for opposing teams from the get-go.” – Jamie Shaw, Phenom Hoop Report