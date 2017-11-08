Charleston's Board of Architectural Review eyeing expansion plans for children's museum

The museum is seeking approval to demolish the Engine Shed and wooden fence at 25 Ann Street. (Source: Live 5)

Members of Charleston's Board of Architectural Review sat down Wednesday to discuss proposed changes to the Peninsula, including expanding the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry has two items on the agenda: they want to tear one building down and put a new one up.

The museum is seeking approval to demolish the Engine Shed and wooden fence at 25 Ann Street. Then, it wants conceptual approval to expand the museum to the new space.

Representatives of the museum said they were willing to give more details on this proposed expansion after their agenda items are heard by the board members Wednesday night.

Their items are first up the review board's docket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

