Logo unveiled for 2019 US Women's Open

The official logo for the 2019 U.S. Women's Open that will be held at the Country Club of Charleston was unveiled at a ceremony held at Waterfront Park on Wednesday morning.

Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg was on hand for the event as was USGA Championship Director Matt Sawicki.

The logo was printed on two flags that were each raised and flying for the day. One at the pier and the other at the Country Club.

"We deeply appreciate what this means to the city and the county." Mayor Tecklenburg said. "The economic impact is estimated to be over $15 million. And, I urge visitors that may come – spend a lot of money while you’re here!These women are at the top of their game, the very best players in the world. And, Charleston the city and the county, we’re going to be at the top of our game too."

"The Country Club of Charleston, our host, will provide the ultimate test to crown a national champion." Sawicki said. "It is this community that will be the true winner. This region will be shown throughout the world with a national broadcast and international reach with a broadcast that will go to more than 100 countries worldwide."

The U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston will be held May 30-June 2, 2019