Authorities investigating after reported gunfire near IHOP at Tanger Outlets

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say they are investigating after a report of shots fired in the area of IHOP at Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning.  

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the restaurant on Centre Pointe Drive and located shell casings. 

According to the sheriff's office, there were no witnesses, victims or suspects located. 

"Deputies did not observe any property damage in the area," CCSO officials said. 

Dispatch officials say a 911 call on the incident came in at 3:03 a.m. 

