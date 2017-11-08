Report: The Citadel's Jim Senter a finalist for UTEP job

The Citadel's Athletic Director Jim Senter is a finalist for the same position at the University of Texas El Paso according to a report from a station in Texas on Tuesday.

KTSM is reporting Senter is one of three finalists for the position. Interviews are set to begin next week with the hope that the position will be filled by the end of the month.

In a statement to Live 5 Sports, Senter said "I really have nothing to say as I will not comment on other peoples searches".

Senter has been the Bulldogs AD since the Summer of 2014. He's helped to hire head coaches for the school in each of the three major sports since arriving bringing on Brett Thompson as the football coach, Duggar Baucom as the basketball coach and, most recently, Tony Skole as the new baseball coach.