Gym has plans to move into Citadel Mall; plans in work for future sports complex

Plans to bring a new travel sports facility to the Citadel Mall are coming together.

Flip Gym announced Wednesday they would be the first competitive sports team moving into the mall.

The gym will be setting up shop right outside of the Dillards in what used to be storage space for the mall.

A world-class travel sports complex is also in the works, and would be an addition to the mall as a free standing building that would connect to the mall.

It would be a place to host sports tournaments and bring in a variety of teams from across the country.



"It's an exciting new adventure for Charleston, and the West Ashely area to have a brand-new sports venue and events," Halle McComb said.

McComb is the owner of Flip Gym, who already has plans to open inside the mall in January.

As of now they don’t have a sports venue to compete at locally, and often have to travel to do so.

“It’s going to be a healthy venue for our families, and all the families here in Charleston who travel so often to other states and other cities to see their own children compete,” McComb said. “Not only will they be able to stay at home and watch them compete but we’ll have other families visiting which will be wonderful.”

This plan to bring the sports complex and travel sports to the Citadel Mall area is part of a bigger plan.

Planners for Plan West Ashley want the Citadel Mall area to be a mixed use “town-center” for the entire community.

McComb said this sports complex would not only draw people locally, but from all over.

"It's going to mean a lot for our sport and many other sports in Charleston and the state in general to have that type of facility available for national and maybe even international competitions," McComb said.

MUSC also has plans to move an outpatient facility into the mall.

