Deputies charge Seabrook Island man with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor

Investigators have charged a Seabrook Island man with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office say detectives arrested 69-year-old James Edward Jones on Wednesday.

His arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 26 when deputies say Jones began communicating in an online chatroom with an undercover detective who he believed was a 14-year old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones acknowledged the child persona’s age and continued to coerce her to engage in sexual activity on multiple occasions.

"Jones was arrested at his home and lodged at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center," CCSO officials said.

He is expected to have a bond hearing on Thursday morning.

