Judge sets bond for Seabrook Island man charged with 5 counts of criminal solicitation of a minor

A judge set bond Thursday for a Seabrook Island man accused of trying to lure an underage teenage girl into sexual activity.

James Edward Jones, 69, is charged with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to court records.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for each count, for a total of $25,000.

His arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 26 when deputies say Jones began communicating in an online chatroom with an undercover detective who he believed was a 14-year old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones acknowledged the child persona’s age and continued to coerce her to engage in sexual activity on multiple occasions.

"Jones was arrested at his home and lodged at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center," CCSO officials said.

