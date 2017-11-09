UberEATS launches in Charleston on Thursday

Charleston is known for its quality restaurants, now eating some of their food from the comfort of the couch at home is about to become a reality.

The popular food delivery service UberEATS begins in Charleston on Thursday and will have food delivery menus from more than 70 restaurants in the Lowcountry.

Poogan's Smokehouse, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, Crave Kitchen and Cocktails, and Coleman Public House are just a few of the initial offerings through the UberEATS app. The app allows customers to order the food and have it delivered to their door from an Uber driver who picks it up at the restaurant.

UberEATS is also offering $5 off the first two UberEATS orders for Charleston customers with the promo code "EATSCHS".

The original ride-sharing service for people launched in Charleston in 2014.

