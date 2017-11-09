SCHP: One dead after vehicle hits bicyclist in Colleton Co.

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle collided with a bike according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of 17-A.

A 75-year-old man struck the cyclist with his vehicle and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene according to SCHP.

The SCHP said the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which is still under investigation

