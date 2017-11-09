New TSA guidelines set ahead of holiday travel season

New, stronger screening procedures are coming to most South Carolina airports at the end of the year.



Beginning in early December, travelers must place all electronics larger than a cell phone into bins for X-ray screening. The new procedures were announced by the Transportation Security Administration earlier in 2017.

Once the large electronics are removed, they must be placed in the bin with nothing on top or below the item. It’s similar to current laptops screenings.



According to a TSA official, it is possible that passengers may have more bag checks, but it should help travelers get through screening quicker because it won't take as long to clear the bags if the correct procedures are followed. The new rules will help agents get a clearer X-ray image for screenings.

