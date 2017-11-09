Porter-Gaud School chefs sizzle at cooking showdown hosted by celebrity TV chef

A team of middle school chefs from Porter-Gaud came out victorious in a cutthroat cooking competition featuring three other local schools.



Chef Jet Tila from the Food Network hosted the competition in Porter-Gaud's gymnasium. Students from Porter-Gaud, Heathwood Hall, Charleston Day School, and Charleston Collegiate all competed to create culinary masterpieces under intense pressure including some surprise sabotages from Chef Tila.

"Fried Rice round one chicken alfredo second round. We make them cook the dish all the way through. We judge them on flavor, presentation, creativity. And it's a phenomenal learning and team building event" said Chef Tila.



Chef Tila added that though every team couldn't win the top prize, the skills that they have learned will stick with them for a lifetime.

"This generation like no other generation cooks and is really passionate about it," he added. "Cooking is a life skill I think everyone should have and these kids are well on their way."



For their win, the Porter-Gaud team was awarded $1,600 which will be donated to 180 Place a non profit organization that helps veterans.



