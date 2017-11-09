5 Around Town: Honoring veterans, racing horses, crowning champions and kicking off the holiday season

This weekend the Lowcountry salutes veterans, kicks off a holiday tradition, crowns an ACC champion and welcomes some of the best young adult writers to town.

Veterans Day Parade

Charleston will honor and thank the many Lowcountry heroes who have served across generations during a special Veterans Day parade.

The parade Saturday afternoon will cross downtown Charleston, from East Bay Street to Colonial Lake. A short ceremony begins at 2:25 p.m. at the corner of South Market Street and East Bay Street. The Laing Middle School choir will perform the National Anthem followed by a C-17 flyover from Joint Base Charleston's 437th Airlift Wing.

The parade travels south along East Bay Street to Broad, turns right and continues to Colonial Lake. The parade is expected to end around 3:45 p.m. Click here for more information on this and other Veterans Day events around the Lowcountry.

Holiday Festival of Lights

'Tis the season as the Lowcountry's biggest holiday event kicks off this season.

The Holiday Festival of Lights opens Friday night at the James Island County Park. The annual holiday light show will be open nightly from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1. The three-mile driving tour includes more than 700 light displays. During the tour, everyone is encouraged to stop at the Winter Wonderland and Santa's Village for marshmallow roasting and more.

Special event nights including movies, music, and live performances are scheduled throughout the festival. Opening night on Friday features live music from Lowcountry Power Brass from 7 to 9 p.m. The Charleston Community Jazz Band will perform Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The festival is open Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Admission is $20 per vehicle with up to 15 passengers. During the week the price drops to $15 per vehicle with a cat or dog food donation to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. Click here for more details.

YALLFest

Dozens of the top young adult authors and readers are gathering in Charleston for the annual YALLFEST.

The two-day festival on Friday and Saturday features book signings, panel discussions, keynote speakers and other special events to celebrate the written word. The YALL Crawl on Friday is free and gives readers the chance to get their books signed by more than a dozen authors at various sites in the downtown Charleston area.

Saturday includes a full day of ticketed events including the opening keynote event with bestselling authors Patrick Ness (A Monster Calls) and Renée Ahdieh (A Flame in the Mist). This begins at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Music Hall. Click here to see a full schedule of speakers and events.

Steeplechase of Charleston

Horses will be jumping higher than the hats at the Plantation at Stono Ferry on Sunday.

The horses will be off to the races at the Steeplechase of Charleston. The day features more than 60 horses competing in five races for $75,000 in prize money. About 8,000 spectators are expected, making Steeplechase of Charleston one of the Lowcountry's biggest parties of the year.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 12 p.m. Races continue throughout the day and the gates will close at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 for adults and free for anyone 12 years old and younger. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

Park Day

Daniel Island is throwing a party in the park to support local non-profit organizations.

Park Day is a family festival featuring games such as bubble soccer, disc golf, human foosball and more. It also includes a petting zoo, pony rides, and dog demonstrations. While the children play, parents can enjoy live music and food and drinks from 18 vendors. Admission and parking are free, but most activities require a fee to help support non-profit groups. Park Day has raised more than $370,000 for 64 area non-profits in 16 years.

All activities are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Etiwan Park on Seven Farms Drive, across from Bishop England High School. Click here for more details.

Riverdogs Food Festival

The Charleston Riverdogs will be serving up shrimp and grits at their inaugural food festival Saturday at Joe Riley Park.



The afternoon food festival from 12 to 3 p.m. will include shrimp and grits samples from several Charleston restaurants. The event also includes live music, a kids zone, cash bar and more. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on site. VIP tickets for $40 also include oysters and a private VIP area. For details and to purchase tickets online, click here.

ACC Men's Soccer Championship

The Atlantic Coast Conference will crown a new men's soccer champion on Daniel Island.

Virginia and Wake Forest will meet at MUSC Health Stadium Sunday for the ACC Championship match at 12 p.m. Tickets are $10 and admission is free for all ACC students and anyone 18 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Stingrays host the Gladiators

The South Carolina Stingrays are back home for two games this weekend.

The Rays host the Atlanta Gladiators for games on Friday and Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Friday night the team is hosting a canned food drive. On Saturday night, the first 2,000 fans to arrive will receive a 25th-anniversary trading card set featuring former Stingrays from all different eras. The puck drops at 7 p.m. for both games. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.