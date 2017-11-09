Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief Program to provide food for local Veterans

Soldiers' Angels is hosting a Veteran Mobile Food Distribution for homeless, at-risk and low-income veteran families from the Charleston area.

Through its partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center, Soldiers' Angels will distribute food to more than 200 veteran families as a part of the Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief Program.

The Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief Program for Local Veteran Families event will be held at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC located at 109 Bee Street in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

