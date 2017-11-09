Quantcast

Crews respond to structure fire on Johns Island - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

Crews respond to structure fire on Johns Island

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Two fire departments responded Thursday morning to a reported structure fire on Johns Island.

The call came in at 10:13 a.m. about a fire at Triad Mechanical Contractors in the 3600 block of Old Charleston Road.

Crews from St. Andrews and St. Johns Fire Departments were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly