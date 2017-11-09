Charleston Police looking to identify individuals in credit card fraud investigation

The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify two people who might have information they need.

The two individuals could have knowledge about a credit card fraud/theft on October 4, 2017 at the James Island Walmart.

If anyone can identify them, police are asking that person to call the Charleston Police Department Team 3 office at 843-720-3916 or email cherry@charleston-sc.gov or murrays@charleston-sc.gov. Crime Stoppers also has an open line at 843-554-1111

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.