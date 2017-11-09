SCDC: 6 inmates injured in prison altercation

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an altercation at a state prison left six inmates injured.

The altercation happened at the Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County, according to Corrections Department spokesperson Jeffrey Taillon.

All six inmates received medical attention on-site, he said.

Earlier Thursday, Correctional officers were working to secure two housing wings at the Clarendon County facility. All other housing units were secure, Taillon said. As of 1:30 p.m., Taillon said the two remaining units had been secured.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

No prison staff members were injured and all were accounted for, Taillon said.

The institution houses adult male offenders mostly sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, according to the department's website.

