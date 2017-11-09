TAKE A STAND: Trident United Way

In 1944, the Trident United Way was founded to help raise money to improve health, education and financial stability for those in need in the Lowcountry.

That first year, a little more than $290,000 was raised.

Seventy-three years later, 150,000 people a year are helped by the public agencies who are funded by the Trident United Way; many of those helped are children.

Today, more than $7 million a year is needed. The best news is every penny of every dollar we pledge goes to those agencies. Trident United Way uses outside funding for administrative and fundraising expense.

Many companies are conducting their United Way campaigns right now.

I hope you'll consider a donation. Chances are we all know someone who has been helped by the Trident United Way.

If you can help, thank you.

