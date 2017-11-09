Local veteran's surfing charity garners national attention

After decades of searching, a Georgetown woman has finally met her birth mother. Stephanie Young says she’s been looking for her birth mother for 20 years, and intensified her search five years ago. “I thought time was running out,” she said. “If I was ever going to find my birth mother alive, then I needed to make a real effort.” Her birthplace, birth name and birth date were the only pieces of her past Stephanie knew because of closed adoption record...More >>
The commanding officer of The Citadel issued a statement Thursday afternoon to the military college community about Steve Bannon's scheduled appearance Friday night.More >>
The Lowcountry will celebrate those who have served our country in uniform on Veterans Day this Saturday.More >>
A former Charleston County School Board member has filed a complaint with the State Board of Education over the current superintendent.More >>
A Lowcountry man who was severely injured at a construction site on I-526 was awarded a $6 million verdict.More >>
