Live 5 Investigates: Retailer of Last Resort

By Jessica Arenas
A rent to own contract sent a single mom and her kids into hiding.

As part of a nationwide investigation, see why signing on the dotted line keeps you under a company's thumb and how they use a legal loophole to take election tactics to the extreme.

Retailer of Last Resort, a Live 5 News Investigation, airs Tuesday at 11 p.m.

