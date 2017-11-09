Lowcountry man severely injured on I-526 awarded $6 million verdict

A Lowcountry man who was severely injured at a construction site on I-526 was awarded a $6 million verdict.

Lawyer Mark Joye says his client, Carl McNeill, was an SCDOT safety inspector who was inspecting work on the International Boulevard exit in November of 2015 at the time of the incident.

According to Joye, a work truck crushed McNeill's lower body causing injuries to his hips, legs and lower back.

Joye says McNeill still has several more surgeries to undergo due to the severity of the injuries.

A federal jury reached its verdict on Wednesday following a 3-day trial.

McNeill worked as a safety quality inspector for 14 years.

