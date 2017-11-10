Dorchester County celebrates Veterans Day Celebration

Dorchester County is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday.

The event will honor WWII and other veterans from Dorchester county. Local youth will tie yellow ribbons around the oak trees on the grounds.

The service is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Badham Mansion located at 6188 Badham Road, Reeseville.

The event is sponsored by the mansion owners and local businesses.

