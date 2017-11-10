Embassy Suites hiring event Nov. 13

Embassy Suites Hotels is hiring for several positions.

The hotel is holding a hiring event on Monday to fill openings for the following positions:

Assistant Executive Housekeeper

Room Attendant

Housekeeping/Houseperson

Front Desk Clerk

Maintenance

Engineer, Complimentary Services Supervisor, Complimentary F&B Server, Banquet Server and Restaurant Cook.

Embassy Suites Hotels will be hosting its hiring event Monday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at SC Works Charleston located at 1930 Hanahan Rd., Suite 200 in North Charleston.

For more information go to, www.scworks.org and review job orders 757674, 757671, 757659, 757677, 757665, 757667, 757663, 757670, and 757664.

