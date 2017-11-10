Trace Staffing hiring Nov. 15

Trace Staffing has a variety of positions with pay ranging from $11 to $20 and higher, depending on experience.

A list of positions and pay is available below.

Quality Technicians: $15 per hour

Forklift Operators: $12 - $14 per hour

Maintenance Mechanics: $18 - $20 per hour

Machine Operators: $12-$15+ per hour (With CNC)

Cooks/Dishwashers: $11 per hour

Administrative Professionals: Pay rate varies

Warehouse/Logistics/Inventory: $13 - $15 per hour

The Trace Staffing hiring event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at SC Works Dorchester located at 1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville.

For more information log onto www.scworks.org and review job orders 752138, 732365, 732375, 752172, and 732359.

