Darius Rucker helping build homes in Joppa Way neighborhood

After decades of searching, a Georgetown woman has finally met her birth mother. Stephanie Young says she’s been looking for her birth mother for 20 years, and intensified her search five years ago. “I thought time was running out,” she said. “If I was ever going to find my birth mother alive, then I needed to make a real effort.” Her birthplace, birth name and birth date were the only pieces of her past Stephanie knew because of closed adoption record...More >>
17 Lowcountry teams still aliveMore >>
Former presidential advisor and Breitbart Chairman Steve Bannon took center stage at The Citadel Friday night as he gave a keynote speech at the annual Patriot Dinner, put on by The Citadel Republican Society.More >>
An accident has shut down a portion of Magwood Drive Friday night, according to Dispatch.More >>
Law enforcement agencies in Orangeburg are investigating an off-campus shooting that left one student dead on Friday.More >>
