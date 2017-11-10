South Carolina veterans featured in calendar

CresCom will feature South Carolina Veterans in its new calendar. (Source: Live 5)

This Veterans Day a local bank is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

CresCom Bank is now offering 2018 calendars featuring some local men and women in the military.

The Veterans Calendar is an 18-month calendar that features photographs of veterans who have served in all branches of the military.

The bank reached out the veterans and their families through a social media push and marketing contest, requesting submissions.

Veterans will be able to receive the commemorative calendar for free while non-Veterans can pick up a calendar with a donation of any amount.

Donations raised from the Veterans calendar will be divided equally amongst local charities whose missions are to help and support veterans, CresCom bank said.

