Steve Bannon meeting with black S. Carolina biz leaders

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Some of South Carolina's business leaders are hosting a discussion with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and a top primary challenger to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce tells The Associated Press Catherine Templeton and Bannon are participating in a round-table event in Charleston Friday with several dozen black business leaders from across the state.

The event is closed to media. It's happening ahead of a dinner honoring Bannon hosted by The Citadel Republican Society.

Chamber Chairman Stephen Gilchrist says his group hopes to host similar events in the future with other candidates in next year's governor's race.

Templeton is introducing Bannon at the later event. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant have both confirmed they will be in attendance.

