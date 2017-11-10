Goose Creek neighborhood may get new fire station

One of Goose Creek’s fastest growing neighborhoods soon may have a fire station to call their own.

The city is considering putting a new fire station in the Carnes Crossroads subdivision off of Highway 17-A.

Folks who live there are all for it.

“Absolutely," Cathi Souelliei said."Response time alone would be appreciated when called. We’re a growing community, definitely, most definitely."

“I think it would be a great idea," Carnes Crossroads resident Diane Cashwell said."The way the area is growing, it would be a great addition to our community."

The new fire station for the neighborhood is part of the mayor’s one year goals and objectives.

One of the reasons folks want the station is because of all the construction going on.

According to the realty company, there are 152 families living in the neighborhood.

They say when the neighborhood is built between 12,000 and 15,000 people will live there.

The closest fire station to the neighborhood is located on Old Mount Holly Road about three and a half miles away.

Some people who live in Carnes Crossroads say that’s not close enough so the new station is needed.

“Actually the fire station is so far away," Diane Dallesandro said."It’s scary if something should happen. So I’m all for it,”

Others aren’t as concerned.

“No because where I come from they usually are far away, but I think if they are going to put one closer that would be great,” Cindy Thompson said.

The city still needs to determine the location of the fire station, the number of firefighters to staff it, the construction and operating costs.

The new fire station will be discussed as part of the mayor’s report at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.